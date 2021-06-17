Lockport neighbors hold memorial walk 2 years after Troy Hodge's death

A state attorney general investigation found that 'cocaine intoxication and a prolonged physical altercation' with police led to his sudden death.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The memory of Troy Hodge remains fresh in the minds of Lockport neighbors who marched to remember him Thursday night.

June 17 marked exactly two years since a police encounter captured on bodycam footage resulted in his sudden death.

The official cause(s) as determined by a state attorney general investigation was a combination of "cocaine intoxication and a prolonged physical altercation" with police. Hodge was restrained by police and placed on his chest after an attempt to tase him failed.

Police had been called to the Park Avenue home after Hodge's mother said her son had been acting erratically.

Thursday night, photos of Troy Hodge sat just a few feet from where that encounter unfolded back in 2019, one that shook the Lockport community and, most of all, the 39-year-old's mother, Fatima Hodge.

"Sometimes it looks dark, but don't forget there is light at the end," she said.

Ms. Hodge addressed the group in a preacher-like fashion and asked them to treat all humans equally, as God would do, urging love over hate.

"Stop the hate, show the love, for all colors. I don't care if you're Black, I don't care if you're white, or you're brown. We are all one," Ms. Hodge said.

The group walked silently at first, departing from Ms. Hodge's residence down Park Avenue, and they ultimately reached Lockport City Hall. Lockport Police blocked off busy intersections to allow safe passage.

About halfway to their destination, chants began.

"Say his name! Troy Hodge! Say his name! Troy Hodge!"

Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman walked with the group and spoke about how her city has responded to calls for change, but she added there is still room for improvement.

"I just think the sense of community and the positive relationships, that's what this [march] is about, and using his memory to be the impetus for real change, that's long-term plan for our city," Mayor Roman said Thursday night.

Roman explained how since the Troy Hodge incident and the release of the state attorney general's investigation, the Lockport Police Department has altered its body camera policy, requiring officers to turn them on before all interactions and not just traffic stops.

She added that funding for better training has also been approved by both the city and the police union and officers now have 24/7 access to mental health call assistance via a video chat service.

"Our police officers are an integral part of this community and they love and support this community and we just need to get that message out there and make them feel that when they're engaged with them," Mayor Roman said.