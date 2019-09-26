BUFFALO, N.Y. — The city of Lockport appears ready to appeal a decision that would raise the minimum staffing level for the city's fire department.

Earlier this month an independent arbitration panel ruled that the department should staff nine firefighters at a time, rather than six, to keep everyone safe.

But on Wednesday, the mayor released a statement saying that move would be too tough on taxpayers.

Mayor Michelle Roman said in part "it is my determination that it would be prudent to appeal to vacate the decision."

She is now directing corporate counsel to move forward with that process.

RELATED: City of Buffalo to add 50 firefighters through federal grant

RELATED: Lockport fire department staff increasing

RELATED: Lockport man arrested in hit-and-run that injured volunteer firefighter