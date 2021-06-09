Lockport man thrown from motorcycle, taken by MercyFlight to ECMC

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a 28-year-old man was going east on Tonawanda Creek Road when he lost control of his 2019 Suzuki on a curve.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport man was taken by MercyFlight to Erie County Medical Center after he was thrown from his motorcycle Wednesday night.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Jervonta Robins was going east on Tonawanda Creek Road when he lost control on a curve. He was thrown from the 2019 Suzuki, which rolled over several times.

The sheriff's office received the call around 6:10 p.m. The crash happened between Rapids Road and Kimberly Drive.