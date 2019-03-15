LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport man is in the hospital following an industrial accident on Friday afternoon.

First responders were called Custom Crews on Old Niagara Road in Lockport just after noon for a report of a male trapped underneath several tons of equipment.

Investigators say Allan J. Pichey, 57, was found trapped underneath a partially disassembled culvert cleaning unit. They say he, along with another male, was working on the equipment when a portion of the unit shifted and fell, pinning Pinchey to the concrete floor.

Rescuers were able to free Pichey. He was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight for a leg injury.