Lockport man gets 15 years for repeated sexual abuse of two victims under 11 years of age

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport man will spend the next 15 years behind bars for the repeated sexual abuse of two children under 11 years old.

Daniel Hope, 31, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of attempted course of sexual conduct against a child. The Niagara County District Attorney's office says Hope subjected the victims to repeated sex acts between August, 2016 and August, 2018.

“This was a long and difficult investigation, primarily due to the young age of the victims and the extreme impact the abuse had on the children,” District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said. The case was prosecuted by senior members of the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit Lisa M. Baehre and Robert A. Zucco. Ms. Baehre is now employed by the NYS Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs.