LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport man is dead following an encounter with police Sunday night.

The family of Troy Hodge, 39, called police because they say he was acting strange. They told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing that Hodge thought people were going to harm his family.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Park Avenue in Lockport.

2 On Your Side spoke to Lockport Police Chief Steven Preisch who provided the following account of what unfolded Sunday night:

Preisch says police got a call from the victim's mother shortly before midnight asking for help with her son because he was incoherent and not acting himself.

A patrol car and ambulance were sent to the home. A preliminary report shows the first officer that arrived on scene found Hodge not acting rationally, including talking about getting a gun. The officer did not know if there was a gun in the home, or not, and closed in to prevent Hodge from going back into the house. At that point, a physical altercation ensued and Hodge was tased. The chief is not sure at this time if the tase was effective, saying no puncture marks were found on Hodge's body.

During that time other officers, including those from the Niagara County Sheriff's office arrived. The chief says while waiting for the ambulance to arrive, Hodge suffered medical distress. Two officers accompanied the ambulance to Lockport Memorial Hospital to assist in providing CPR, but Hodge was pronounced dead.

Chief Preisch says three of the four officers involved suffered minor injuries in the altercation and were treated and released from Lockport Hospital. They are now administrative leave as is standard in these types of incidents.

An autopsy was done Monday morning, but no cause of death has been released at this time. Toxicology tests are still pending.

The family says when police arrived Hodge was restrained and then tased by officers. They say he died in front of his family.

Hodge's relative said he was awaiting a dental procedure and was on various medications to deal with pain.

2 On Your Side also reached out to the Niagara County District Attorney's office and the New York State Attorney General's office. We are still waiting to hear back from them for more information.