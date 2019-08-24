LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport man was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a volunteer firefighter, Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour announced Saturday morning.

Matthew S. Hufnagel, 35, of Lockport was arrested and charged on Friday. He is charged with leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident, which is a felony. Hufnagel is also charged with disobeying a traffic control device and disobeying a police officer or flag person.

A fireman from the Rapids Volunteer Fire Company was directing traffic at the intersection of Tonawanda Creek Road and Minnick Road due to a car crash when he was hit on August 18.

Police say a truck slowed down going through the intersection but did not stop, hitting the firefighter and driving away from the scene.

Police say the firefighter was wearing a reflective vest and directing traffic with a lighted wand when the accident happened.

After the incident, Voutour wrote a letter and posted it on the Niagara County Sheriff's Facebook page.

The letter read in part, "Although you chose not to help Ron on August 18th, you can still help him to heal by calling me today. You still have a chance to do the right thing."

"I'm close with this fire company. This is my fire company, where I live. I live around the corner. These are the guys who protect me and I know it's worn heavy on them and especially worn heavy on the firefighter who was injured and his wife," said Voutour.

The firefighter was treated at Erie County Medical Center and has since been released. According to Voutour's letter, the firefighter has served the Rapids Volunteer Fire Company for nearly 40 years.

Voutour says far too often, drivers aren't cautious enough when crews are on the roads.

He explained, "I know everybody's in a hurry. I know everybody's gotta get somewhere but they're there for a reason and if you see them, stop. Obey their orders. Turn around and go a different route."

Hufnagel is scheduled to be arraigned in Lockport Town Court on September 3.

