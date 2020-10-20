Lockport lawmakers concerned about recent acts of violence want more police patrols, transparency

In just a few days, a young woman has been killed, five others were shot, a deli has been robbed and a school lockdown was enforced.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — It has been a very violent few days in the City of Lockport, with recent acts of gun violence. 2 On Your Side is holding people in power accountable on the issues in the community and what needs to change.

First, a fatal shooting took place at a large Halloween party over the weekend, then a deli was robbed on Monday, and Monday afternoon an altercation leading to shots fired near an intersection resulted in schools going into lockdown. It has been a violent, chaotic few days in Lockport.

"The administration which I'm part of is failing the City of Lockport in regard to these actions," said Richard Abbott, a Lockport alderman.

The most devastating – the death of Cheyenne Farewell, a SUNY Brockport student from Medina – who was shot at the Halloween party. Five others were also shot.

Lockport's Mayor Michelle Roman posted on Facebook saying police are doing everything they can to find who's responsible. We're still awaiting details from police about the circumstances surrounding the robbery of Frank's Deli on Monday, and the report of shots fired near Erie and Walnut Streets.

"We've been learning through Facebook basically what's been going on," said Lockport alderman Kelly Van De Mark.

"Yeah, and I wonder if that is appropriate?" Asked 2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval.

"I guess each administration can be different I know in the past there have been updates that are usually given," Van De Mark said.

"I actually talked to the police chief yesterday to take steps to make it better," Abbott said.

When asked about what the police chief said Abbott responded, "He said he'll start notifying the Common Council of any events that are occurring."

"What is going on in the community here?" Preval asked.

"We have had since the summer we've had this kind of activity and unfortunately it's continuing to escalate," Van De Mark said.

2 On Your Side asked Van De Mark what specifically needs to happen in the community to address these issues.

"All of those are good steps to take but I think we're beyond the point of talking I think we need to take back the streets," Abbott said.