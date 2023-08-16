Lockport Junior Police Academy holds community engagement event

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Lockport Police Department and Fire company teamed up on Tuesday night to host local kids in the community for the annual Lockport Junior Police Academy.
The event is a program sponsored by the Lockport Housing Authority, and gives kids a chance to meet local law enforcement in a non-threatening environment.
At Tuesday's event, kids got to participate in fun activities, drills, and demonstrations such as hose relays, and a mock fire. In the mock fire, participants were able to put out the "fire" and carry a patient to safety.