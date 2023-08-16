Lockport Junior Police Academy holds community engagement event

The Lockport Police hosted an event to show local kids in the community how police and firefighters work together while having some fun.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Lockport Police Department and Fire company teamed up on Tuesday night to host local kids in the community for the annual Lockport Junior Police Academy.

The event is a program sponsored by the Lockport Housing Authority, and gives kids a chance to meet local law enforcement in a non-threatening environment.