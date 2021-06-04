Lockport Housing Authority to receive $250,000 in emergency state funding

The funding will help local PHAs increase health and safety measures for public housing residents.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — More than $1 million in emergency funding has been set aside for Public Housing Authorities, including the Lockport Housing Authority.

On Tuesday, U.S. Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the Lockport Housing Authority will receive $250,000. The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It will help local housing authorities increase health and safety measures for public housing residents by purchasing security equipment, surveillance cameras, lighting, and carbon monoxide detectors.

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home, and this federal investment helps public housing authorities get one step closer to achieving that goal," said Senator Schumer. "As thousands of New Yorkers face economic insecurities, we need to do all we can to support affordable housing, especially for our most vulnerable residents. Access to safe and reliable housing will determine whether or not New York can effectively recover and thrive post-pandemic. I will always fight tirelessly for resources that keep New Yorkers safe, especially during these critical times.”

Recipients include:

New York City Housing Authority - $250,000

Albany Housing Authority - $216,357

Plattsburgh Housing Authority - $250,000

Schenectady Housing Authority - $195,000

Lockport Housing Authority - $250,000