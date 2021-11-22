Lockport High School closed Monday following social media post

School official's said on the district's website that the post was specific to the high school and the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport High School and Lockport High School West were closed Monday following a social media post. The closing also lead to the cancellation of BOCES programming and all athletics for the day.

School officials said in a post on the district's website that the posting was specific to the high school and that the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

Information regarding the post was turned over to Lockport Police for investigation. An update is expected to be shared with students and families by Monday night. All other schools in the district remained open on Monday.