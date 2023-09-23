Lockport Hazardous Waste Collection

Registration is now open for a hazardous waste collection in Lockport.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport has announced registration that is now open for a hazardous waste event coming up for Niagara County residents on Saturday September 23.

The event will be from 9am - noon at the Lockport Town Hall on Dysinger Road. Registration can be done online here and is required to participate.

Only waste that is generated from homes will be accepted, and the first 50-lbs of waste is covered by Niagara County and NYSDEC. All extra weight material is the responsibility of the generator.

Items accepted include

Oil-based Paint

Wood Stains and Preservatives

Automotive Fluids (Antifreeze, Brake, Power Steering and Transmission Fluids)

Pesticides and Fertilizers (both Solid and Liquid)

Flammable Products (Gasoline, Kerosene, Thinners, Strippers, Solvents, Glues, etc.)

Household Cleaners (Soaps, Waxes, Drain Cleaners, etc.)

Driveway and Roof Sealer

Pool and Photo Chemicals

Mercury (Thermometers, Thermostats)

Fluorescent Bulbs

Fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and propane tanks are subject to additional fees. Alkaline batteries, motor oil, electronics, and explosives are not accepted.

“As summer winds down, this is a great opportunity to recycle leftover paints, pesticides, pool chemicals and other items left in your garage or basement before packing everything up for winter,” said Legislator Will Collins.

