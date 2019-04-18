Outwater Park was home to Lockport's Independence Day Fireworks for decades.

That is, until last year, when the celebration took place in downtown Lockport on July third.

Richard Abbott, a common council member representing the 5th Ward, said, "The downtown location, in my opinion, is more centrally located. People in my ward and in the surrounding wards in the east and southern end can actually see them."

In a Wednesday meeting, eight community members addressed the council, pleading their cases to move the fireworks back to their original date and location.

Mayor Michelle Roman told 2 On Your Side people have been vocal about their concerns for months.

"I knocked on 2,500 doors. Now obviously 2,500 people didn't answer the door, but every single person except for one said to me, are you gonna bring the fireworks back to Outwater?" she said.

Richard Hoose even started a Change.org petition to hold the fireworks at Outwater Park. That petition has more than 340 signatures.

"It's not an earth-shattering decision whether to cut ambulance service or police service or something like that. It's something that should be simple. It should be a simple decision to say, 'Yeah our residents want this. Let's give them what they want, especially since it's always been that way," Hoose said.

The council approved a resolution to hold fireworks downtown on the Fourth.

Common Council President Mark Devine was not in attendance for the vote.

"It's our nation's birthday. It's Independence Day, and it should be celebrated in a family atmosphere," Devine said. "No matter what, the bottom line, a family atmosphere is Outwater Park, not downtown Lockport."

However, Abbott believes the new location is what's best for the city as a whole.

"We're trying to highlight the tourist area, so this will bring people into the community," he said. "I've been advocating for having more events downtown, similar to what Lewiston does."

