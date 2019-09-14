LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport's Fire Department will have changes to its staffing thanks to the ruling of an independent arbitrator.

The arbitrator ruled that the city violated the union's collective bargaining agreement in 2014 when it reduced firefighter staffing from nine people to six per shift. The ruling found that having nine firefighters on duty helped keep them and city residents safer.

That staffing model has been restored effective immediately.

The city is also considering hiring 12 new firefighters to help with staffing.

