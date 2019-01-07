LOCKPORT, N.Y. — City of Lockport Fire Department investigators say a juvenile deliberately set a fire on a second-floor bedroom early Sunday morning.

First reponders arrived at 1:16 a.m. to battle a second-alarm fire on Olcott Street. All of the people had gotten out of the house. Flames quickly spread through the two-story house and into the attic.

The fire was out at 2:08 a.m., and no injuries were reported. Because of the damage to the structure, Red Cross provided shelter to the the people who lived at the house.

Lockport Fire estimated $45,000 worth of damage.

The Lockport Police Department has taken over the case.

