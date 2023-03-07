Lockport Fire Department saves life of premature baby, mother who gave birth in ambulance

The woman was in pre-mature labor and gave birth to a 24 week old baby on the way to the hospital.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Over the weekend, local firefighters assisted in the safe birth of a premature baby.

On Saturday, a woman gave birth to a baby in Lockport Fire Department ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Around 6 p.m., the LFD was dispatched to the woman who was bleeding heavily, according to the department. The ambulance arrived in four minutes and paramedics quickly prepared the woman to be transported to the hospital because of the blood loss.

While on the way to Oishei Children's Hospital, the woman went into pre-mature labor and gave birth while still in the ambulance. At this point the paramedics pulled the ambulance over so both of them could assist.

The baby was still in the amniotic sac, which was broken by Paramedic Karen Gavin to begin life supporting efforts, according to the release.

Paramedic Matt Devine cared for the mother, giving her fluids to combat the blood loss she was experiencing from the birth.

The Twin City ambulance meet the LFD ambulance that was still parked on the side of the road to assist. The two patients were then taken to the closer Milliard Fillmore Suburban.

The LFD is recognizing Gavin for her "quick, calm, and thorough actions that brought a baby boy into the world!" Devine is being recognized for his quick actions that helped save the life of the mother.