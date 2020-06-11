Lockport farmers market starting indoor season this weekend

The Lockport Community Farmers Indoor Market is opening Saturday, Nov 7.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Saturday the Lockport Community Farmers Indoor Market will be opening its doors for the season, while strictly following COVID-19 safety precautions.

The market, located at 140 South St., will be open every first and third Saturday of the month until May. The market will be strictly following COVID-19 guidelines.

Some of the protocols in place will be requiring facemasks for vendors and patrons and limiting capacity to just 50 people at a time. The market is also advising people to stay at home if they feel unwell and recommend not bringing children.

Eating is also not allowed on the premises and customers will not be allowed to handle produce until they purchase it.