Lockport Family YMCA hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday

The Lockport Family YMCA will be holding a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Niagara County? The Lockport Family YMCA has got you covered.

The Lockport Family YMCA will be holding a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those in attendance will be given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by staff from Eastern Niagara Hospital.

At this time, only adults who are 18 years old or older are eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Anyone who wishes to be vaccinated at this site must call (716) 434-8887 to make an appointment.

To check out more COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites in Niagara County, click here.