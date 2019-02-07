LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport family has filed a notice of claim against Starpoint Central Schools for negligence, carelessness and recklessness.

According to the claim -- which you can read below -- their son received a five-day in-school suspension for allegedly vaping in a school bathroom on March 28 of this year. While under in-school suspension, the student was supposedly not allowed to use the bathroom unsupervised. Despite that, the claim states that on April 2, the student went to the bathroom unsupervised and was later found unresponsive in a school hallway.

The student allegedly admitted to smoking an electronic smoking device that contained THC, which he received from another student.

The student, who we are not naming due to his age, was taken to hospital to be treated.

The claim argues the Starpoint Central School District was negligent in properly addressing bullying and/or harassment and that the district was negligent in allowing the student to go to the bathroom unsupervised.

The family claims the student suffered significant and permanent injuries from the incident, including psychological and emotional harm, as well as pain and suffering.

Superintendent Dr. Sean Croft told 2 On Your Side, "As this is a legal matter involving a student, the District cannot make any comment at this time."