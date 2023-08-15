Lockport DMV will be closed at 2pm on Wednesday

The Lockport DMV will be closing early on Wednesday, August 16 due to computer connectivity issues.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Lockport DMV will be closing early on Wednesday August 16 at 2pm to address issues they have been having with computer connectivity.

The Niagara County Clerk's office says closing early will allow technicians to address the issues, and get the DMV back up and running for usual their daily hours.

People should plan ahead and check out other local DMV offices, such as North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls that will not be affected and open as usual.