LOCKPORT, NY-- The DMV in Lockport is closed until further notice after a Verizon data line that services the computer systems was cut.

Residents can still use the DMV at Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda, but should anticipate longer wait times due to the increased volume of customers.

“Until the Verizon data line is repaired, our Lockport DMV site is inoperative,” Jastrzemski said. “We’re asking motorists to be flexible and consider alternative sites or delaying their transactions.”

Staff from the Lockport location will be sent to other locations to help with the increased traffic.

There is no timetable as to when the line will be repaired or when the Lockport location will be open.

