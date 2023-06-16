Hochul proposes new state oversight after Lockport Caves death

Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing new state oversight of commercial tourism boats after one person died earlier this week at Lockport Caves.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing state oversight of commercial tourism boats after one person died and others were injured during an accident earlier this week in Lockport.

The incident happened Monday, when a tour boat capsized at the privately operated Lockport Caves. The business is located near the Erie Canal in downtown Lockport.

"As we mourn the loss of life resulting from the boat crash in the Lockport Caves, my administration is proposing legislation to prevent future tragedies," Hochul said in a statement Friday night.

"The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has the tools to keep us safe and this legislation will ensure they have the legal authority to use these to keep passengers safe on boats in caves."

The statement from the Governor's Office says state law "does not have the legal authority to regulate the safety of boats operating on non-navigable waters such as in caves on private property. The Governor's legislation will close this loophole."