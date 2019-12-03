BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Buffalo's first city-owned indoor fieldhouse is officially built, what do you want to see inside of it?

That's the question being asked by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, the City of Buffalo, and Buffalo Public Schools.

Starting on Tuesday night, March 12th, the first of four community discussions will be held to explore the feasibility of four different possible locations to build an indoor fieldhouse.

Those four locations are Johnnie B. Wiley/Masten Park, JFK Park, Shoshone Park, and Glenny Park.

This feasibility study is being conducted by CANNONDESIGN, who say not only will these four meetings help determine which of those four parks are the best location, but what exactly will go inside of the fieldhouse itself.

"The second part of that conversation is what the public wants to be in the fieldhouse itself," said Luke Johnson, an architect with CANNONDESIGN. "We'll allow the public to tell us what they want to see inside of it."

Those amenities could include everything from indoor running tracks, to multipurpose fields for basketball or tennis, to batting cages, just to name a few ideas.

Ultimately, it's up to the people of Buffalo to help decide.

If you'd like to attend one or more of the four public meetings, here is more information on where and when to attend:

FOR: Johnnie B. Wiley / Masten Park

WHEN: Tuesday, March 12, 5:30pm-7:00pm

WHERE: Marva J Daniel Futures Preparatory School (Futures Academy)

295 Carlton Street

Buffalo, NY 14204

FOR: JFK Park

WHEN: Thursday, March 14, 5:30pm-7:00pm

WHERE: Bennett Park Montessori School

342 Clinton Street

Buffalo, NY 14204

FOR: Shoshone Park

WHEN: Tuesday, March 19, 5:30pm-7:00pm

WHERE: Bennett High School

2885 Main Street

Buffalo, NY 14214

FOR: Glenny Park

WHEN: Thursday, March 21, 5:30pm-7:00pm

WHERE: Math Science Technology Preparatory School at Seneca

646 E. Delavan Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14215