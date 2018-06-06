BUFFALO, NY - Ballerina Maggie Weatherdon is 16-years-old. She lives with her parents in Grimsby, Onatrio, and six times a week, she travels an hour south across an international border to train in Buffalo at the Neglia Conservatory of Ballet.

Tuesday morning, she's leaving for Jackson, Mississippi to compete in the USA IBC - a prestigious ballet competition featuring dancers from all over the world.

"I'm a little nervous," she admits, "but I think it'll be fun."

Maggie has been taking classes since the age of three - thirteen years now.

"I've been coming [to Neglia] for three years and I've improved so much, so I'm so happy that I decided to come here" she says.

Her ultimate dream is to someday dance professionally in Europe, and hopes that experiences like the USA IBC can help her achieve that goal.

"It's for the experience more, so I'm really, really excited."

