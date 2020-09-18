Locally filmed movie being screened in Buffalo

The recently released film, G.O.D., will be the first movie shown as part of the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists Black film series.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday a movie, which was shot locally and used Buffalo-based actors and crew, will be screened at the Dark Alley Drive-In.

The film, G.O.D., will be the first movie shown as part of the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists Black film series. The movie, directed by Buffalo native Addison Henderson, will be making its major WNY debut next week.

Henderson, along with Mayor Byron Brown, Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark, and Councilmember Joel Feroleto will speak at the event.