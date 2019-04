AMHERST, N.Y. — We are celebrating a local centenarian in Western New York.

Carrie Teresi gathered with her family at Luigi's in East Amherst to celebrate her 100th birthday Saturday afternoon.

Of course, the burning question we all want to know, what's her secret?

"Nah, I can't tell my secrets," Teresi joked.

Happy 100th Birthday, Carrie from 2 On Your Side!