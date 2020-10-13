Local winery to host movie premiere

Spring Lake Winery is hosting the premiere of the new holiday movie called "Joy & Hope"

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Western New York winery will be hosting the premiere of a new holiday movie and a special dinner event this week.

Spring Lake Winery will be hosting the premiere of a new movie entitled "Joy & Hope," which stars Cody Calafore, Vivca A. Fox, Chris Owen and Abigail Hawk. The two-night premiere event will be Wednesday and Thursday, October 14-15, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The winery, owned by Tamre Varallo, will also have some of its wine featured in the film.

"Tamre and I have worked together on several projects over the past year, so it is really nice to be able to premiere this film with her," said Candice Cain, the film's director. "What she has planned for the event is absolutely incredible."

"I have always seen Spring Lake Winery as a location in a Christmas movie," Varallo said. "Having our wine appear in these films is the first step toward making that vision a reality."

The movie will be officially released on the streaming service Pure Flix on November 1 and will be available until the end of February.

The two-night event will feature dinner from chef Michael Zambito, owner of Zambistro. Tickets are $98 per person and include a four-course meal and meet and greet with the film's cast and crew.