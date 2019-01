BUFFALO, N.Y. — Grocery delivery is expanding again in Western New York, this time to Whole Foods.

Amazon announced that the Whole Foods store on Sheridan Drive is now offering the service for Prime members.

You can get free two-hour delivery on orders over $35, and you can pay $8 extra to cut that time down to an hour.

Amazon isn't saying exactly how close to the store you have to be for the delivery.