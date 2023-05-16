Local universities helping Medaille University students transfer

Several local schools have entered into teach-out agreements with Medaille.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Medaille University closing at the end of August, other schools are stepping up to help students who need to find places to finish their degrees.

Daemen University is one of the many teach-out schools partnering with Medaille to help students transfer and not have to spend more time or money going to college because of the closure.

"We know how stressful this process is. I mean, it's nerve-wracking. Your entire life has been upended," said Greg Nayor, Sr. Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, at Daemen University.

Daemen University is making three promises to current Medaille University students if they transfer to the school. You won't pay any more at Daemen than you were paying at Medaille. They will do everything they can to get you to graduate on time. And, if you already have roommates, you will get preferential housing with them.

"We have experience, unfortunately, in doing this. We've been a teach-out partner for Cazenovia since they made that decision back in December, and so we have a lot of experience with processing applications quickly, making sure that all the credits come in, and that their financial aid is where it needs to be," said Greg Nayor.

Greg Nayor with Daemen University also says because this is an extreme situation, students are able to transfer more than the normal maximum of 90 credits.

They are also helping first-year students.

"If a first-year student who has never been on-campus before shows up with their acceptance letter from Medaille, we will honor that acceptance letter, admit them into the university, and start moving them forward," said Greg Nayor.

2 On Your Side wanted to interview Medaille's interim president on Tuesday, and emailed a request to a spokesperson Tuesday morning. When we didn't hear back, we went to Medaille's campus to request an interview and were told she was not in her office.

Later in the afternoon, a university spokesperson responded to our email and told us they were not doing interviews. She said Medaille is developing a teach-out agreement resource page that will have all of the information students need, but it is still a work in progress.

At Daemen, they want to make it as easy as possible to transfer.

"We've already set up a planned visit day for Medaille students interested at any level, first-year, transfer, graduate, May 31st. We will welcome them on-campus at ten o'clock and do all the things that they might want to do in one fell swoop and try to again make this as easy as possible for them," said Greg Nayor.