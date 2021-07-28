x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Local unemployment rate remains stable, but not quite back to pre-Covid levels

The Buffalo-Niagara Falls area's unemployment rate has stayed relatively stable, in keeping with the trend for other cities in New York state.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo-Niagara Falls area's unemployment rate has stayed relatively stable, in keeping with the trend for other cities in New York state.

The rate climbed from 5.4% in May 2021, the lowest rate the region had seen since March 2020, to 5.7% in June 2021, according to the state Department of Labor. Still, the rate remains significantly lower than at the peak of the pandemic. The unemployment rate was 20.9% in April 2020 and was 13.7% in June 2020.

Rochester, Syracuse and Albany also saw their unemployment rates increase by about 0.3% points to hit 5.3%, 5.4% and 4.7%, respectively, from May 2021 to June 2021.

For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.     

Related Articles