Local unemployment rate remains stable, but not quite back to pre-Covid levels

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo-Niagara Falls area's unemployment rate has stayed relatively stable, in keeping with the trend for other cities in New York state.

The rate climbed from 5.4% in May 2021, the lowest rate the region had seen since March 2020, to 5.7% in June 2021, according to the state Department of Labor. Still, the rate remains significantly lower than at the peak of the pandemic. The unemployment rate was 20.9% in April 2020 and was 13.7% in June 2020.