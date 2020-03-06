Local Tim Hortons locations to sell doughnut to raise money for Brickyard Brewing

Local franchises are set to sell the Brickyard Donut to raise money for employees of Brickyard Brewing Company.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Some local Tim Hortons franchises will be selling a special doughnut to help raise money for a Lewiston restaurant that burned down last week.

All Niagara Falls-area Tim Hortons locations, which are operated by CRB Holdings Inc, will be selling the Brickyard Donut this weekend. The proceeds from the donut will go to employees of Brickyard Brewing Company and Brickyard Pub and BBQ, which caught fire last Tuesday.

The Brickyard Donut, which costs $1.49, will be available from Friday, June 5 until Sunday, June 7. The sweet treat is a chocolate frosted doughnut with red, white and brown sprinkles.