DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Ashley McCormack is a young woman who has a very rare neurodegenerative disease known as Ataxia-Telangiectasia.

A-T is a disease that affects fine and gross motor skills and makes it difficult to walk and talk. Ashley was diagnosed when she was 4.

"The doctors told us that she'd be lucky if she made it to the age of 10," said Ashley's mom, Susan Pfalzer.

Ashley uses a power chair to get around but hasn't always needed it.

"She walked until she was age 8, and then she went into a down hill spiral. By the time she was 10, she was confined to the power chair she's in," said Pfalzer.

During the summer her family camps at Rushford Lake, and Ashley loves to spend time outdoors. However, during a Western New York winter she is not able to get out very much.

"It'll go through two maybe three inches of snow and it gets stuck," said Pfalzer.

However, that changed when her family learned about the Action Trakchair, a power chair that would allow her to tackle any terrain.

"She would be able to go do her fishing," said Pfalzer. "She would be able to go to the beach, hiking on nature trails like she used to do when she could walk."

The chair is $14,000, and her family says insurance won't cover it, but family friends are stepping in to help.

"This kid has overcome all the odds she is the one that deserves it, we're going to make it happen," said family friend Cheryl Medina.

Cheryl set up a GoFundMe and plans on hosting a benefit to raise money to make Ashley's wish come true.

"It's her dream to have this chair. She's made it to 18. We're going to keep on going" said Pfalzer.