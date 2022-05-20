Local teacher selling t-shirts to raise money for families of mass shooting victims

The number "14208" that's printed on the shirts represents the zip code of where the tragedy took place.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue, many schools across Western New York are planning to show their support by wearing Buffalo gear to class.

In the City of Buffalo, a local teacher is making shirts to help her students who may have been directly impacted by the shooting that killed 10 people and injured three others.

Cara Shea has worked for the Buffalo Public School District for 12 years. In particular, the schools near the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue.

With the help of her side hustle, Shea decided to make t-shirts to raise money for the victims of the Tops shooting. The number "14208" that's printed on the shirts represents the zip code of where the tragedy took place, which is also where many of her students live.

"These students at school, I went on Monday, they are sad, they are angry, they're confused by what has happened and I felt like I needed to do something for them," Shea said.

So far Shea has sold over 150 shirts. She's hoping these shirts are a symbol of hope and that things will get better.

According to Shea, all of the profits made from the shirt sale will be donated directly to the families affected by this tragedy. The shirts are $15.

If you're looking to buy one of the shirts, click here.

Anyone looking to help the Buffalo community affected by the mass shooting can do so in a number of ways from donating food to donating paper products and more. Click here to see how you can help.