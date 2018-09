BUFFALO, N.Y. - A teacher from Cassadaga Valley schools participated for Team USA in the World Triathlon Championships that happened Wednesday night.

Cheryl Burns, will run, swim and bike at the championships which was held in Australia.

She unofficially finished fourth in the world in her age group for the sprint distance.

Students and staff held a rally for Burns Tuesday at Cassadaga Valley school district.

Congratulations, Cheryl!

