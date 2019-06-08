BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fifty one students gathered Tuesday morning at the Health Sciences Charter School, to greet three very special children.

It was a greeting filled with promise and hope for each of the children and their families.

Eleven-year-old Nile, eight-year-old K'hani and 2 1/2-year-old Ava were all born without one of their hands.

As part of the WNY Stem Hub, the students at Heath Sciences Charter School will create and donate prosthetic hands to all three children this year.

On Tuesday, all Nile, K'hani and Ava's hands and arms were measured to gather the proper dimensions.

Students will then take their finished designs and use a 3D printer to create the final product.

The process of finalizing their designs will stretch over the next two weeks, and the final presentation of the hands will take place in October.

The students with Hand in Hand will also be designing prosthetic hands for two children in Ghana, and helping train educators in Ghana to replicate the program themselves.