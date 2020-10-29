Local store puts many WNY favorites under one roof

The place is full of specialty items that you can't find at most normal grocery stores.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Now open and perfect for anybody who loves good food and supporting small businesses, Buffalo artisan food trader is celebrating Western New York businesses. Let’s hop inside the Northtown Plaza location.

The owners of the store said that the majority of its offerings are local favorites. But even though people love them, they’re still small, locally made food items that you can’t get at most big brand stores.

“Specialty foods, whether it’s spices or pierogies or pickles or chocolate any small businesses that you might see at the food markets or craft festivals over the summer,” said the owner. “I put a lot of the smaller food makers all under one roof.”

Store officials also said that a pandemic isn’t the easiest time to open up a brand new business. But through its first week of existence, the store has seen a good amount of traffic.

“Since our opening last Friday we’ve had a steady stream of people. That’s a good thing,” he said. "Buy local"