Local singer needs WNYs help to move on in 'The Voice'

"The Voice" opens up its public voting this week and you can support one of Buffalo's own

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local signer will once again be on the national stage on Monday and she’ll be relying on her fans to push her to the next round of the competition.

Make sure you tune in to channel 2 on Monday night when Buffalo's own Cami Clune will be back on NBC's The Voice, as it begins its live shows.

Clune will perform for the first time as a member of Kelly Clarkson's team, along with the 16 other contestants. Monday's show marks the first time that the public has a say in who moves on, so Western New York can do what it does best and support one of its own.

Once the show airs, fans can vote for Clune, or any of the other contestants, by using The Voice app. Fans can also click here to vote at the show’s website.