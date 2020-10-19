Local singer featured in The Voice promo

Keep an eye out for Western New York native Cami Clune

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "The Voice" returns here on Channel 2 for its two-night premiere Monday and Tuesday and there's a good shot that a local singer will be making an appearance.

Cami can be briefly seen in the promo, so we think there's a pretty good chance we'll see her during the blind auditions either at some point Monday or Tuesday.

Cami has been keeping fans posted on her Voice journey, recently sharing on Instagram that it's been hard to keep the secret, but she auditioned for the show and everyone can see what happens when it premieres over the next two nights.

Viewers will feel a bit of normalcy too, as coaches are back in the studio with the artists for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Last spring, the show was socially distant, with everyone in their homes.

Now, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Blake Shelton are picking members of their teams from the same room again, even if there isn't a studio audience yet.

"Very happy. I think what we've all been talking about is we're all very fortunate in the fact that we got to not just hear, but see and feel live music. ," Clarkson said.

"You don't feel the cameras as much and you don't really feel, because the whole crew is so cut down, that it feels like it's just us," Stefani said.