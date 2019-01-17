LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Local Second Amendment supporters are not big fans of the gun-control measures outlined by Governor Cuomo on Tuesday.

Among them is Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard, who spoke in front of a crowd at the Weber VFW Post in Lackawanna.

He says a "less-is-more" approach is better when it comes to enforcing gun laws.

"This is what we got to get back to thinking about, is once you start surrendering constitutional rights, where does it end?" he said. "And that's certainly a very big concern among law-abiding citizens."