Local school leaders meet with Erie County officials to discuss COVID-19 health, safety guidance

A small group of leaders from school districts around Erie County met with officials from the county health department Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here in Western New York, schools are still making decisions about COVID policies for the upcoming school year after the state health department announced last week that it wouldn't be releasing any guidelines.

On Monday, a small group of leaders from rural, suburban and urban school districts around Erie County met with officials from the county health department to share feedback about their experiences with COVID guidelines during the 2020-2021 school year. School leaders also discussed what policies they believe would be helpful in the upcoming school year.

The New York State Department of Health said last week that school districts should refer to the CDC's most recent recommendations, along with guidance from county health departments.

“This is a welcome opportunity for ECDOH and schools to move forward together with practices that reduce the risks of COVID-19 transmission in school settings, and maximize student and staff time within classrooms and extracurricular activities,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “The school leaders’ insights are valuable for our school team to hear, and we discussed use of face masks, physical distancing, return to school protocols, transportation and lunch settings.”