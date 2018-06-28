NIAGARA FALLS, NY - A Facebook post that a lot of Western New Yorkers shared caught our eye -- a bike trailer that was made so a Niagara Falls kid could earn money was stolen. But, as we see so often out here, someone's already stepped up to help out.

Day in and day out during the summer, cutting lawns is what Anthony Walker does, and what he loves to do.

"I get a lot of enjoyment," he said.

Anthony, 14, runs his own lawn care business in Niagara Falls.

REPORTER: How many lawns do you cut a summer?

"I do 15 a day, I do it myself," he said.

Hauling his equipment in a trailer, which connects to his bike. But, two days ago, when he left his trailer with a neighborhood repairman on 74th Street, someone stole it. This temporarily put Anthony out of business.

"I was just upset when what happened to it," Anthony said.

Information about what happened was shared on Facebook and that got the attention of the owners of Super Clips in the Falls.

"We know Anthony, I've known him from coming to the house and cutting the grass, and he's a sweet kid," said Samantha Bassett, an owner of the salon. "When we see that was his and someone would do that to somebody who's so sweet we were kind of like well, let's help him."

So, Super Clips bought Anthony a new trailer and a brand new bike.

"My other bike didn't have gears. The other was hard to pedal with all the weight on it," he said.

Anthony's now back in business.

"And the family was so happy. He was excited. The mother was crying. It was amazing," Bassett said.

If folks in the Falls are wondering why Anthony wasn't in their neighborhood Thursday, he says he took the day off, but will be back doing what he loves on Friday.

