Food trucks without wheels and snacks on the ski slope - restaurateurs get creative to survive

The Coco Crepe Chalet launched Nov. 16, after Crawford suspended indoor dining ahead of the state mandate
Credit: Coco Crêpe Chalet/Buffalo Business First
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Western New York restaurant owners are trying their luck with outdoor chalets to keep revenue coming through the door, even if customers can’t come in.

Maura Crawford is focusing her efforts in Buffalo with a wooden chalet bedecked with twinkly lights right outside Coco Bar & Bistro, her 8-year-old French restaurant on Main Street at Allen.

The Coco Crepe Chalet launched Nov. 16, after Crawford suspended indoor dining ahead of the state mandate. While the main restaurant focuses on take-out, Crawford and one staffer cook crepes on two “DJ-turntable-sized” crepe griddles in what is essentially a food truck without wheels.

