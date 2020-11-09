Local restaurants getting creative to give Bills fans a gameday experience

While you can't be at the stadium yet, these local businesses are doing their best to create a game day experience.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday the Bills open up the 2020 season against the Jets in an empty stadium. That means fans will be looking for ways to enjoy the return of NFL football and cheer their team on.

It also means a lot of area businesses are getting creative in their marketing to give Bills fans a game day experience, away from the game.

500 Pearl is offering a weekend package for Bills Backers, including an overnight stay, brunch, use of the property and several game time specials.

“Basically you reserve the entire weekend if you'd like we have our three different atmospheres to the football game which will give you an ensuite experience like the Bills would normally do on game days,” said Jason Frese of 500 Pearl.

Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill in Williamsville is selling tickets to reserve tables, along with VIP packages for game day.

“We hooked up with one of the ticket places online and we've been selling tickets for $30 a seat and you reserve your whole table,” said Paul Santora, owner of Santora’s Pizza Pub and Grill. “Really what it is is just a minimum. We apply that $30 right to your bill.”

And over on the Elmwood strip, Breezy Burrito is getting in on the game day mania. You can have your own private game day suite.

Even though they can only operate at half capacity, bars and restaurants are coming up with creative ways to give Bills fans a fun and safe place to watch the home opener.



How are you planning to watch the game?



Text us at 716-849-2200 or drop a reply below ⬇️⬇️ @WGRZ 🏈 pic.twitter.com/f0dCu1cN6c — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) September 11, 2020

"We created the Breezy Burrito Bar gameday experience, which is essentially you pick your fans, you pick your friends, you pick your family you pick a game day and we give you the entire bar," said Briana Hunter, owner of Breezy Burrito.