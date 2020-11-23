Local rapper hosting turkey giveaway

The event will take place Monday morning on Amherst Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo rapper 'Conway the Machine' is sponsoring a Thanksgiving turkey drive and giveaway with FYP clothing on Monday.

The event will be at the clothing store at 452 Amherst Street. they will be handing out turkeys and non-perishable foods, as well as masks, gloves and sanitizing products.

The local entertainer, who is part of the rap group Griselda, has previously been recognized for giving back to the community during the pandemic. In September he received a special proclamation from Legislator April Baskin for his charitable services and donations to front-line workers.