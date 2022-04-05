Local Polish-Americans to hold fundraiser at the Broadway Market for Ukrainian orphans

Flowered headbands and awareness ribbons will be available for a minimum $5 donation on April 9, 10, 13, 14 and 15.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several Polish-American community members are combining their efforts to support an orphanage in Poland that has recently accepted 65 orphan refugees from war-torn Ukraine.

The city of Kazimierza Wielka in southeast Poland expects to accept more refugees in the future.

“The need is great," said James Serafin, retired and President Emeritus of the Friends of Corpus Christi, Inc.

"Many ordinary citizens in Poland are taking in refugees that have nowhere to go. The orphanage is doing its part by taking in the orphans of Ukraine. The mayor’s office is coordinating all Ukrainian refugee relief efforts and he has selected a liaison person to work with me on the details. In addition, the citizens of the city have rolled up their sleeves and provided tremendous volunteer support for every part of this crisis."

In response, Lisa Florczak, dance instructor/choreographer for Rodzina at Polish Cadets will be offering flowered headbands and awareness ribbons for donations at the Broadway Market in front of Broadway Opticians during the Easter shopping season.

“I have had several of these headband fundraisers through the years," said Florczak. "The headbands are perfect for Easter basket items and for showing your Dyngus Day pride! This year we are offering red and white headbands for those who like to display Polish Pride. We are also offering blue and yellow headbands and awareness ribbons for those who want to display their support for Ukraine."

The items will be available April 9, 10, 13, 14, and 15 for a minimum donation of $5.