Local police depts. team up to boost recruitment numbers and diversity

On Monday, several agencies, including fire and rescue, came together for a big multi-department recruitment event in Amherst.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Local police agencies joined forces to boost their recruitment numbers on Monday.

In response to the ongoing national staffing shortage, law enforcement departments, including Amherst, Cheektowaga, Kenmore, Lancaster, Lockport, Tonawanda, University Police, and State Police teamed up inside the Amherst Police Community Policing and Training Facility on Bailey Avenue for a unique multi-department recruitment event.

Lt. Gregg Huller with Amherst PD says this is a great opportunity to get a feel for who is interested and also to share as much information as possible to help people prepare ahead of Erie County's Civil Service Exam in September.

"We noticed when COVID hit that our numbers for recruitment were down, the number of people taking the police exam were also down, and that's not only true for Amherst, but it's true for all the agencies in the area,' Huller says.

For three hours people had an opportunity to fill out applications and ask questions.

Huller tells 2 On Your Side's Liz Lewin, "I'm kind of surprised by the number, but I'm pleasantly surprised by it."

Deanna DiBlasi is currently studying Criminal Justice and came to ask some questions and learn more as she pursues a career in law enforcement.

"It's really cool seeing female officers here," DiBlasi says. "Because being a female myself, it's such a male-dominated profession, so it's really cool to talk to them and see how successful they have been."

Boosting diversity is also a priority for all departments Huller says.

"That can be tough because to an extent the County has the control, but we are going are best," Huller continued.