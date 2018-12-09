BUFFALO, NY - The semi-finals of America's Got Talent were Tuesday night on NBC, and one of the groups vying for the top prize has strong roots right here in Western New York.

After Graduating from Lackawanna High School, and U.B.'s Med School, Rose Matic, and her brother Joe moved to California to pursue their entertainment dreams.

"He did some film. And I did some singing in different choirs, never anticipating being involved in choir that is going so far as Angel City, it's just been amazing," Rose says.

The Angel City Chorale is one of eleven acts vying for a spot in the finals of America's Got Talent, season 13, which airs on NBC.

"It's kind of like a dream come true, back in Lackawanna, I was singing from elementary school, I was singing in different choirs, and doing musical theater, and the dream would be to sing in front of a big audience, and this is about as big as I could have imagined it."

Rose is not the only Angel City Chorale member with Western New York roots… Bob Fiorella, Jimmer Bolden, Kathy Jackson and Gordon Glor have also found their way to this incredibly diverse group of musicians.

"We're definitely an open and welcoming choir, all types of people, all types of backgrounds…our director formed it in order to give people an opportunity, that might not have had the opportunity."

Rose Matic and the entire choir are ready for all the opportunities to come after Tuesday's performance.

For information on how to support Rose and the Angel City Chorale, you can visit the AGT page on NBC's website.

