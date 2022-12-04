Local percussionist hosting Ted Talk at Green State University

Ben Hellert will perform the song "Marimba D'Amore" during his Ted Talk in honor of his late mother.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local musician will be hosting a Ted Talk at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

The university's renowned lectures are known for sharing educational information in an easily accessible way. So when the university was seeking speakers, Ben Hellert from Evans knew he had to apply.

So Wednesday night he will share stories of his time in Japan where he studied the Marimba. It's a percussion instrument, under the guidance of legendary composer Keiko Abe.

Hellert will even perform some of her music.

"My hope for people is they essentially realize that music is for everybody and that if there's a dream that you might think is crazy, you should chase it," Heller said.

He also said that he's excited to share the music and the stories that he is so passionate about.

