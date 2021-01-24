Local musician has a new song 'Rockin' With Da Bills'

Local musicians are getting into the spirit and creating songs about the Buffalo Bills.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's called "Rockin' With Da Bills," a new hype song by local musician Dom Brown.

The music video was shot around the City of Buffalo.

"I know the Bills fans love the 'Shout' song so I try to make it similar to the 'Shout' song, but each year I've made one I try to make it a little more different," Brown said.

The lyrics include the names of Bills player like Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Matt Milano and of course Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen.

"Going through a table is the the only time we ever fold, can you Digg it 17 about to take us to the Bowl."

There is a verse where he raps, "we're not afraid of any team, all praise to Brandon Beane."

"So Josh Allen's girlfriend did message me and say that Josh Allen did hear the song and liked it. If I heard from him specifically that would be great," Brown said.

You can watch the full music video below:



