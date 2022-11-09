Local motorcycle club remembers the lives lost on 9/11

The Red Knights Motorcycle Club held their annual 9/11 tribute at Patriots & Heroes Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — 21 years after 9/11, nearly a hundred motorcyclists decorated with American flags rolled into Williamsville from Alden with one common thing on their minds.

“I don't think there's any American that wasn't personally affected by the events of 9/11,” said the Red Knights president Garrett Cleversley.

Bagpipes and trumpets played as the cyclists representing fire units from across Western New York battled the rain at the annual Red Knights 9/11 memorial tribute to honor the thousands lost two decades ago.

“It’s one of the worst days in America. The Red Knights are a group of firefighters that stand for duty, honor, and courage. And this is a small part in our way to pay homage to the people that lost their lives that day and continue to lose their lives,” said Cleversley.

Assembling in front of the Patriots & Heroes Park’s 9/11 memorial statue, the Red Knights see this day as more than just a remembrance of tragedy.

“We have a generation now of individuals who weren't alive when this day happened that we need to pass that on to them to have them understand the sacrifice that was made for the freedom that we celebrate every day,” said the Red Knights Chaplain Dan Curtis.

This was a mission that was never on their minds when they started 20 years ago with just a dozen members and a bouquet of flowers but has since turned into a demonstration of unity and patriotism they hope will last long beyond their years.